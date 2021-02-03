Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

CARR opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

