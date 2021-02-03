Palladium Partners LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after buying an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after buying an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,332,000 after buying an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,641,000 after buying an additional 308,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after buying an additional 305,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 31,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,514,827.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,597,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,479,806.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,223 shares of company stock worth $22,230,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

