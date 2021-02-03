Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.52 and a 200 day moving average of $175.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

