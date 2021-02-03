Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 247,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

NYSE GD opened at $149.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.79. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.