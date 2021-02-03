PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

PAGS stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 382,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 739,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

