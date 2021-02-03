Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,276 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 129.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $841,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,101 shares of company stock worth $1,381,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

