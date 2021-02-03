Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,412 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $14,403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 314,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,500 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.