Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,123 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 27.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,232,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 266,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

