Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. Seneca Foods Co. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $352.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $390.29 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

