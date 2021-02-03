Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of PEB opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

