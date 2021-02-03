Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $108.36.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

