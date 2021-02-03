Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

GMAB stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

