Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,039 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after buying an additional 336,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

