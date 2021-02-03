Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

