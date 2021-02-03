OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OZ Minerals stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. OZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

About OZ Minerals

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

