Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $29.00 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $29.00 million and $23,368.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,556.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.46 or 0.04233075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00417250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.01200328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.80 or 0.00505531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.92 or 0.00423776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00262066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Oxen Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,402,420 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

