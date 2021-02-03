Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.28. 1,147,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,811,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

