Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Short Interest Update

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIC opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.