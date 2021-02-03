Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 53.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OTIS opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

