Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities started coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after buying an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $8,428,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

