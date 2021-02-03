Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,479.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

