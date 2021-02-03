Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Wilson R. Jones Sells 21,926 Shares

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Oshkosh from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

