Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 47.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,970,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,361,000 after purchasing an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 38.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 99.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 229.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 53,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 79,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $799.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

