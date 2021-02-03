Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after purchasing an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 299,629 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after buying an additional 266,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.44 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

