Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ORE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) alerts:

Shares of ORE opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$316.44 million and a P/E ratio of -12.41. Orezone Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.27.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,859,113 shares in the company, valued at C$3,936,295.26.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.