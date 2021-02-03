Orca Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

