Orbitcoin Market Cap Tops $524,975.40 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $524,975.40 and approximately $38.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,192.86 or 1.00132496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00971688 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.89 or 0.00306790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00187475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001882 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.