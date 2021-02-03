Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Trading Down 5.5%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.94. 4,274,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,229,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

A number of research firms have commented on OEG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market cap of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

