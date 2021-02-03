ORBCOMM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 676% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,442 call options.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $628.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.39. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.