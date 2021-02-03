OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Down 5.7%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.54. 945,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 993,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 562,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

