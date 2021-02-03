Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 492,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,246,865. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

