Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.97

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 2183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.