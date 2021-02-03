Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $792.89 Million

Analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $792.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.10 million and the highest is $800.79 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $720.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Option Care Health stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $20.10. 78,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,843. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

