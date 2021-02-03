Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

