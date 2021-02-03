Oppenheimer Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,831.53.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,207.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3,184.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

