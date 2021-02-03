Open Predict Token Price Tops $1.34 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 94.2% higher against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003647 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $5,463.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.41 or 0.00882507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00048099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.61 or 0.04635061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019738 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

