Onto Innovation (ONTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -314.58 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,587 shares of company stock worth $5,501,684. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

