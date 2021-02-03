OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83), Fidelity Earnings reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 15,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,822. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of -88.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

