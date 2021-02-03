ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) rose 6.4% during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $44.00. The company traded as high as $37.21 and last traded at $36.71. Approximately 13,473,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,264,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ON. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Summit Insights raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $776,956.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

