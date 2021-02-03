ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,206 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 49.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,067,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 687,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 431,990 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.