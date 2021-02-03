OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.65. 2,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

