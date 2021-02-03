Omnitude Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 116.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Omnitude has traded up 933% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $421,093.19 and approximately $416,310.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

Omnitude can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.