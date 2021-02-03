Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.36 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

