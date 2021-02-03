OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.51. 697,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

