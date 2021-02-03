OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 939 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 3,324.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 21.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 161,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

