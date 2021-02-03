OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 685 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,766,000 after buying an additional 989,605 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,717 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $120.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

