OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $137.35. 14,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,830. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

