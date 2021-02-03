OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,067,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 319,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,370. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

