OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. 96,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,662. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

