OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $7.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $45.40. 31,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,358. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

